Memphis smoke shop burglarized, MPD searches for suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place at a smoke shop near Macon Road.

On March 8, officers responded to a call regarding a burglary at the Buzzin Smoke Shop.

According to the surveillance footage, a dark colored vehicle pulled into the lot of the shop.

Shortly after pulling in, 3 males exited the vehicle. They proceeded to break the front glass of the shop and enter.

The suspects stole several vapes and cartridges from inside the shop.

The MPD is in need of the public’s assistance in identifying any of these suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

