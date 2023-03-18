Advertise with Us
Memphis Police officers to participate in leadership training

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Memphis Police Officers will be taking five weeks to become better leaders within the community.

The training is being offered by the University of Tennessee’s Law Enforcement Innovation Center. The 5-week program is called the Southeastern Leadership Academy.

“We have good leaders right now, but we want our leaders to be great leaders,” explained Col. Sharon Cunningham. “We want to promote the positive organizational culture, while providing them with the proper leadership skills that they need, in order to supervise the officers that are under their umbrella.”

The training will consist of three-levels, making up 248 hours, ranging from skills like self-awareness, communication, and coaching and mentoring.

“This program is certainly going to benefit our law enforcement officers with the Memphis Police Department by providing those effective and efficient skills and core competencies that the officers can build upon,” Cunningham said.

