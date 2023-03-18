Advertise with Us
Memphis fans cheer on Tigers as team plays in first round of NCAA Tournament

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the second year in a row, the University of Memphis men’s basketball team is back in the Big Dance!

Fans out to enjoy the food and fun at Brookhaven Pub and Grill say they’re ready for the Tigers to pounce on their opponent, Florida Atlantic University.

“I’m looking for a win,” said Steve Abramowitz.

“We got here four hours early for the game,” said Ashley Schultz.

“I’m looking for some high-flying action, some big three-pointers, some defense to shut down the team and come home with the win,” said Gary Morrison.

Over at Rotolo’s Craft and Crust, fans say the Tigers’ electric energy will help them reach the top.

“The energy that the Memphis Tigers brings and exhibit to the crowd and I think, everybody supports Memphis and it’s just going to be great,” said Robin Tucker.

Regardless of which watch party Action News 5 attended Friday night, fans say they’re keeping an eye on top scorers.

“I mean, they’re all very cute but I think it’s gonna be a big day for Kendric Davis,” Schultz said.

“The two main guys, Williams and Davis we’re hoping we’re going to live and die with them,” said Abramowitz.

“Watching KD tonight and DeAndre, I can’t wait to see what these guys are going to bring,” Tucker said.

If the Tigers win the first round, they will face Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday, the No. 16 seed that just knocked off No. 1 seed Purdue!

