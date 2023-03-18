Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Freezing temperatures again tonight and Sunday night

By Spencer Denton
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FREEZE WARNING is in effect tonight and tomorrow night through Monday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s again Sunday night.

WARMING TREND THIS WEEK: It will remain chilly and dry Monday with highs in the 50s. Dry weather will continue Tuesday with highs near 60. Clouds will increase with a few showers possible Wednesday or Thursday. Highs will jump into the 60s and 70s. The highest chance of rain will likely come Friday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Forrest Hendrix & Zadrienne Purviance
Two women arrested for posting sex ad and then robbing victim
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell
Memphis police
Documents show MPD lieutenant retired day before disciplinary hearing over Tyre Nichols’ death
Customer leave without paying, pepper spray waitress
Customer leaves without paying, pepper sprays waitress
Leigh Chiles
Former Memphis attorney pleads guilty to wire fraud scheme

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Unseasonably cold temperatures persist through the weekend
FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM CDT SUNDAY
Sub-freezing low temperatures will continue through Monday morning
ET
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - March 18, 2023