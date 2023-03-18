Freezing temperatures again tonight and Sunday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FREEZE WARNING is in effect tonight and tomorrow night through Monday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s again Sunday night.

WARMING TREND THIS WEEK: It will remain chilly and dry Monday with highs in the 50s. Dry weather will continue Tuesday with highs near 60. Clouds will increase with a few showers possible Wednesday or Thursday. Highs will jump into the 60s and 70s. The highest chance of rain will likely come Friday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.