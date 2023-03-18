Fatal shooting near Riverdale Road leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MPD is investigating a shooting on Saturday morning that left a man dead in East Memphis.

Police responded to a shooting at 10:32 a.m. on the street of Green Creek.

When officers arrived, a man was located and pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say they have one person detained. This is an ongoing investigation.

