Fatal shooting near Riverdale Road leaves one dead

Memphis police at a crime scene
Memphis police at a crime scene(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MPD is investigating a shooting on Saturday morning that left a man dead in East Memphis.

Police responded to a shooting at 10:32 a.m. on the street of Green Creek.

When officers arrived, a man was located and pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say they have one person detained. This is an ongoing investigation.

