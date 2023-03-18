Emergency warming center to open at Greenlaw Community Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An emergency warming center will open at the Greenlaw Community Center on Saturday night for those seeking shelter from freezing temperatures.

The warming center is located at 190 Mill Avenue.

The community center will open at 10:00 p.m. and will remain open until Sunday at 8:00 a.m.

Starting at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, those needing a ride to the warming center on the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) can contact Hospitality Hub at 901-297-1680.

