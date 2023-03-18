Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Emergency warming center to open at Greenlaw Community Center

Warming center open
Warming center open(MGN)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An emergency warming center will open at the Greenlaw Community Center on Saturday night for those seeking shelter from freezing temperatures.

The warming center is located at 190 Mill Avenue.

The community center will open at 10:00 p.m. and will remain open until Sunday at 8:00 a.m.

Starting at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, those needing a ride to the warming center on the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) can contact Hospitality Hub at 901-297-1680.

