Company unveils new project that will share justice system data with public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just City, a data collecting company, announced their new ‘Data Accountability Project’ which will make sharing data on the local justice system their primary focus.

In a letter to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Just City said it supports his concerns with the system... and offered to share their collected data on arrests and bail amounts.

The data will be available to the public and will also include the details of sentencing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.