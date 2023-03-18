Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Company unveils new project that will share justice system data with public

Just City will launch new data project(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just City, a data collecting company, announced their new ‘Data Accountability Project’ which will make sharing data on the local justice system their primary focus.

In a letter to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Just City said it supports his concerns with the system... and offered to share their collected data on arrests and bail amounts.

The data will be available to the public and will also include the details of sentencing.

