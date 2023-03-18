1 injured after aggravated assault near Chelsea Avenue and Pope Street, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place near Chelsea Avenue, leaving a victim injured.

On March 14, officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Chelsea Avenue and Pope Street.

When police arrived, they found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to surveillance footage of the area, there was a suspect who appeared to be traveling westward in an SUV while shooting at the victim.

The MPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any possible suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

