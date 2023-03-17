Woman starts company to address opportunity gaps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gender pay and opportunity gaps continue among women in the workforce.

Kayla Lebovits, CEO/Founder of Bundle Benefits, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how technology can create more equity in the workplace.

Lebovits said she founded her company because of the lack of opportunities for women at the venture capital fund and financial institutions where she worked.

She also shared what employers, managers, and business leaders can do to improve workplace equity.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

