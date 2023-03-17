Attorney hosts press conference with families of Tyre Nichols, Gershun Freeman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorney Ben Crump held a press conference Friday with the families of Gershun Freeman and Tyre Nichols.

Freeman, 33, died inside Shelby County Jail after an encounter with jailers on October 5, 2022.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office released the surveillance video showing the 33-year-old’s final moments.

The nearly 14-minute video from the incident shows five officers beating Freeman. He later died.

The conference came as documents were released showing a Memphis police lieutenant was able to retire just before a termination hearing connected to the death of Tyre Nichols.

You can watch the presser in full below:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.