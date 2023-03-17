Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Attorney hosts press conference with families of Tyre Nichols, Gershun Freeman

By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorney Ben Crump held a press conference Friday with the families of Gershun Freeman and Tyre Nichols.

Freeman, 33, died inside Shelby County Jail after an encounter with jailers on October 5, 2022.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office released the surveillance video showing the 33-year-old’s final moments.

The nearly 14-minute video from the incident shows five officers beating Freeman. He later died.

The conference came as documents were released showing a Memphis police lieutenant was able to retire just before a termination hearing connected to the death of Tyre Nichols.

You can watch the presser in full below:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customer leave without paying, pepper spray waitress
Customer leaves without paying, pepper sprays waitress
(Left to right) 22-year-old Alicia Jackson, 23-year-old Bralin Jackson, 27-year-old Devin...
4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest
Raleigh-Durham International Airport
New airline announced its non-stop service to MEM
This is the sign outside a FedEx office in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene...
FedEx releases earning report
The scene on Shelby Drive
MPD: 2 vehicles crash in Oakhaven after shoot-out, 2 detained

Latest News

Van Turner (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Van Turner second mayoral candidate to file suit against election commission over residency requirement
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Financial expert shares tips to build emergency savings
Crash
Man dead after car crash on north Houston Levee Rd.
Memphis police
Documents show MPD lieutenant retired day before termination hearing over Tyre Nichols’ death