Families frustrated after cemetery damaged by tire tracks

The damage left behind at New Park Memorial Gardens
The damage left behind at New Park Memorial Gardens
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some families are outraged over the upkeep of their loved one’s graves.

A social media post brought the issue to light.

At New Park Memorial Gardens in Boxtown, the damage is visible. Tire tracks in the mud surrounding tossed-around headstones, knocked over flowers and other memorabilia are left at the plot.

Loved ones went to the cemetery on Sewanee Road to make sure gravesites were unharmed.

“Something should be done about that,” Archie Davis said. “It looks like a backhoe, because a shovel wouldn’t have done all this here...That’s just pitiful, really pitiful.”

Action News 5 crews were not allowed inside the cemetery office and told to call a manager.

That call has not yet been returned.

The damage left behind at New Park Memorial Gardens
The damage left behind at New Park Memorial Gardens

