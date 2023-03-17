New intercity bus service to provide business class experience between Memphis and Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new, premium, intercity bus service that will provide routes from Memphis to Nashville has been announced following strong demand for an alternative to flying or driving.

“BizBus” will launch Memorial Day weekend to provide travelers going between Memphis and Nashville a business class bus experience complete with comfortable seats, Wi-Fi, and an onboard attendant offering the same amenities as a commercial flight. Those amenities include leather seats, light meals and refreshments, pillows and blankets, complimentary alcoholic beverages, and up to three free checked bags.

Jonathan M. Toles, a Memphis native, graduate of Bishop Byrne High School, the University of Memphis, and Yale University, is launching BizBus as a direct response to the lack of professionalism and superior customer service he says he experienced traveling on a commercial flight.

“Baggage fees, TSA, delayed flights, layovers, and lost luggage do not equate to a good traveling experience. People deserve the highest quality service at affordable prices,” Toles said.

Toles called BizBus the “Chick-Fil-A” of intercity scheduled bus services because it will deliver professional service that is lacking in established bus companies.

Toles says BizBus will provide travelers with non-stop service between Memphis and Nashville in about the same time as a commercial flight between the two cities factoring in airport parking, TSA security checkpoint, baggage claim wait time, and layovers.

“We have big plans to add daily service year-round,” said Toles. “We’re so excited to give travelers the option of convenient and comfortable trips between Memphis and Nashville. We won’t need the Amtrak train after BizBus takes off!”

According to Toles, BizBus offers business-class amenities for regional travel that are priced competitively with the low fares of FlixBus and Megabus.

“People deserve to be treated with the upmost dignity and respect regardless of their background, social status, gender, religious beliefs, race or ethnicity,” Toles said. “The world needs more Chick-fil-As. No, not restaurants, but businesses focused on delivering professional service.”

For the new route between Memphis and Nashville, BizBus will initially only serve the major holidays in 2023: Memorial Day Weekend, Fourth of July Weekend, and Labor Day Weekend.

For each pop-up getaway, BizBus will offer one departure per day in each city on Saturday and Sunday.

One-way fare that includes all amenities and services is $49.99.

BizBus does not currently own or operate any coach buses, and instead contracts private charter companies like Tennessee Limousine Services to provide a clean bus with leather seats and a professional driver.

For Memorial Day Weekend – Saturday, May 27, 2023, and Sunday, May 28, 2023 – BizBus will depart from Memphis to Nashville at 7 a.m., and Nashville to Memphis at 12 noon.

Passengers can arrive ten minutes before departure, confirm their reservation with a photo ID or electronic ticket, and board the bus.

BizBus expects to add a Memphis-Birmingham route for Thanksgiving and Christmas 2023.

Tickets may be purchased here starting April 1.

