NBC’s Dateline to air new report on murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright

Lorenzen Wright
Lorenzen Wright
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, NBC’s Dateline will air a new report on the 2010 murder of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright.

Wright’s slaying sent shockwaves through the City of Memphis after he was shot dead execution-style in a field off Callis Cut Off Road in Southeast Memphis.

The case went cold for seven years.

Prosecutors say Wright’s ex-wife Sherra was the leader of the murder plot and Billy Ray Turner was the gunman.

Both have since been convicted for their roles in the murder.

Friday’s report by Canadian-American journalist Andrea Canning will reveal the latest developments in the lengthy search for justice, as well as new interviews.

The report will air Friday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

MPD: 2 vehicles crash in Oakhaven after shoot-out, 3 detained
The impact of Memphis sports on local business and economy
4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest
FedEx releases earning report
Memphis Rebounders cheer on Tigers before first NCAA Tournament game
