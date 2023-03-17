Memphis women top Jackson State in WNIT opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers women’s team is moving on in the WNIT after defeating Jackson State.

The Tigers won their first postseason game in more than a decade in front of a capacity crowd at Elma Roane Fieldhouse with a 79-68 win.

Memphis jumped out to an early lead that they never surrendered behind double-digit point efforts from Daja Woodard, Daphane White, Angel Jackson and Ti’lan Boler.

Memphis will host a second round matchup with Ball State on Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

