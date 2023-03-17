Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis women top Jackson State in WNIT opener

Memphis guard Destyne Jackson attempts a three-point basket during an NCAA college basketball...
Memphis guard Destyne Jackson attempts a three-point basket during an NCAA college basketball game against East Carolina in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers women’s team is moving on in the WNIT after defeating Jackson State.

The Tigers won their first postseason game in more than a decade in front of a capacity crowd at Elma Roane Fieldhouse with a 79-68 win.

Memphis jumped out to an early lead that they never surrendered behind double-digit point efforts from Daja Woodard, Daphane White, Angel Jackson and Ti’lan Boler.

Memphis will host a second round matchup with Ball State on Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

Memphis Rebounders cheer on Tigers before first NCAA Tournament game
