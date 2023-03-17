Memphis Tigers’ watch parties take place for first round of NCAA Championship Tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis Tigers will play their first round of the NCAA Championship Tournament Friday night against Florida Atlantic University in Columbus Ohio.

The big question for many fans is, where will we be watching the game to root for our Memphis Tigers?

One location is Brookhaven Pub and Grill in East Memphis off Poplar Avenue. They host a watch party every time the Tigers play and they said Friday will be no different.

The restaurant also has TVs in almost every area of their space.

Workers said there’s a lot of pride they have as Memphians root for our Tigers.

“I’ve been here all my life. So, as a Memphian, seeing the Tigers go so far and doing so good, it’s a good spirit and motivation,” said Mario McFerrin, Kitchen Manager at Brookhaven Pub and Grill.

Here are other places hosting watch parties across the Memphis area:

Rotolo’s Craft and Crust in East Memphis

Tailor’s Union in Downtown Memphis

Jerry Lee Lewis’ Café on Beale Street

Rizzi’s Café

Paradiso Pub in Arlington

The Tigers have done this dance before, but this is the first year they’re playing in the NCAA tournament as AAC tournament champions in a decade.

They will play against Florida Atlantic University with a tip-off at 8:20 p.m. which you can watch on TNT.

