Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Memphians in green line the street for Cooper-Young St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bagpipes and green filled the streets of Midtown Memphis Friday in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The Memphis Irish Society once again held its annual parade in the Cooper-Young neighborhood Friday morning to honor the Irish holiday.

The Memphis Irish Society has had a presence in Memphis for the last 200 years, educating residents of the Mid-South about the rich Irish heritage, culture, and people!

One Memphis man said this is his daughter’s favorite holiday.

“You know, Memphis can really throw a party, and we just like being a part of these local celebrations,” said Neil Hayes. “Especially this one in Cooper-Young. It’s a smaller one, so it has a neighborhood feel and we really like that.”

Celebrations are being held all across Memphis Friday.

Also in the Cooper-Young area, Celtic Crossing is hosting its annual celebration all day with traditional Irish fare, green beer, live music, and Irish dancers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customer leave without paying, pepper spray waitress
Customer leaves without paying, pepper sprays waitress
(Left to right) 22-year-old Alicia Jackson, 23-year-old Bralin Jackson, 27-year-old Devin...
4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest
Raleigh-Durham International Airport
New airline announced its non-stop service to MEM
Ja'Forrest Hendrix & Zadrienne Purviance
Two women arrested for posting sex ad and then robbing victim
This is the sign outside a FedEx office in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene...
FedEx releases earning report

Latest News

Newly-renovated play area open at Children’s Museum of Memphis
Chris Stapleton performs "Cold" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in...
Chris Stapleton coming to FedExForum
Tennessee Shakespeare Company is the first and only professional, not-for-profit theater and...
Memphis theater one of 34 to receive special grant for Shakespeare performances
The Killer bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch