Memphians in green line the street for Cooper-Young St. Patrick’s Day Parade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bagpipes and green filled the streets of Midtown Memphis Friday in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The Memphis Irish Society once again held its annual parade in the Cooper-Young neighborhood Friday morning to honor the Irish holiday.

The Memphis Irish Society has had a presence in Memphis for the last 200 years, educating residents of the Mid-South about the rich Irish heritage, culture, and people!

One Memphis man said this is his daughter’s favorite holiday.

“You know, Memphis can really throw a party, and we just like being a part of these local celebrations,” said Neil Hayes. “Especially this one in Cooper-Young. It’s a smaller one, so it has a neighborhood feel and we really like that.”

Celebrations are being held all across Memphis Friday.

Also in the Cooper-Young area, Celtic Crossing is hosting its annual celebration all day with traditional Irish fare, green beer, live music, and Irish dancers.

