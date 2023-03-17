Advertise with Us
Man dead after car crash on north Houston Levee Rd.

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a car crash that left one man dead.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on north Houston Levee Road and Bloomsbury Avenue around 11 a.m. on Friday.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

