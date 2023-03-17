LGBTQ+ organizations hold rally Downtown amid recent anti-trans legislature

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple LGBTQ+ organizations gathered Downtown Thursday afternoon to protest recent legislation that they feel violates trans rights.

Some of those bills have already been signed into law by Governor Bill Lee.

You may be familiar with two of them, one that would prevent minors’ access to gender-affirming healthcare and another that would ban public drag show performances and anything else the bill defines as “adult cabaret,” including “male and female impersonators.”

Kayla Gore, the founder and executive director of My Sistah’s House here in Memphis, says the collective opposition is encouraging for their fight for trans rights both now and in the future.

“We’re always under attack,” Gore said. “Even when we have things like the transitional house opening up, we still are under attack continuously by our state lawmakers, by people we’ve elected. Having all of the community groups, organizations, and individuals come out and speak out shows that Memphis is the city it says it is.”

Several elected leaders from Shelby County stood with the group.

