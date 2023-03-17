Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks fined $35k for shoving cameraman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for shoving a cameraman in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat.

Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine.

According to the NBA, in an “unsportsmanlike act,” Brooks shoved the cameraman on the sideline while pursuing a loose ball with 2:40 remaining in the second quarter.

The Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs Friday night at 7 p.m.

Dillon Brooks was fined $35k for “the unsportsmanlike act of shoving a camera person on the sideline after pursuing a loose ball,” the NBA announced. pic.twitter.com/dPFLnzFFcc — ESPN (@espn) March 17, 2023

