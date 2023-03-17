Friends have bariatric surgery on the same day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two friends who got bariatric surgery on the same day are sharing their stories.

Dusty Barrick and Randi Lowe joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what led to their decision to get the surgery and how their lives have changed since.

They also shared advice for those considering bariatric surgery.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.