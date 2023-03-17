Freeze Warning in effect through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FREEZE WARNING is in effect tonight and Saturday night. A few high clouds may move through late evening through tonight. Lows will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s with winds becoming light.

CHILLY WEEKEND AHEAD: Saturday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and windy with high temperatures only in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds will be northwest at 10-20 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain chilly and dry Monday with highs in the 50s. Dry weather will continue through Wednesday with highs rising into the 60s. Clouds will increase with highs in the 70s by Thursday with a small chance of a shower. The highest chance of rain will likely come early Friday morning.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

