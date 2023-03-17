First Alert to frigid temperatures moving in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Any remaining showers will gradually taper off through the morning. Winds will be turning northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, ushering in cold air. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Saturday and Sunday mornings.

FRIDAY: Showers will end early in the morning and temperatures will hold in the low 50s or even drop into the 40s in some areas with lingering clouds. Lows will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s Friday night.

CHILLY WEEKEND AHEAD: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures only in the upper 40s to near 50 and overnight lows falling into the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain chilly and dry Monday with highs in the 50s. Dry weather will continue through Wednesday with highs rising into the 60s. Clouds will increase with highs in the 70s by Thursday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

