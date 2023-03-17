Advertise with Us
First Alert to another round of sub-freezing temperatures this weekend

March 17, 2023
A cold and dry airmass originating from northern Alberta will settle into the region this...
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain has moved out and breezy north winds are left behind. These brisk northerly winds will usher in cold Alberta air through the weekend.

A FREEZE WATCH for north Mississippi and southeast Arkansas and a FREEZE WARNING for West Tennessee and northeast Arkansas are in effect for Saturday morning.

  • For the Freeze Warning: Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
  • For the Freeze Watch: Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible.
Freeze Warning - Purple | Freeze Watch - Blue
The entire Mid-South is under a FREEZE WARNING Sunday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 are expected.

A freeze will occur each night through Monday morning.

The National Weather Service will most likely issue another Freeze Watch and/or Warning for Monday morning as temperatures will remain at or below freezing.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

7-Day Low Temperature Trend: March 18-24, 2023
Spring officially begins Monday, March 20 at 4:24 PM CT.

The average high temperature in Memphis for March 20 is 66 degrees.

The forecast high Monday will be well below-average with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

In the extended forecast, milder weather will return toward the middle of next week.

Average Temperature vs the Forecast for March 20
STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
