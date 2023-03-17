Advertise with Us
Financial expert shares tips to build emergency savings

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amid the ongoing economic uncertainty, inflation, and concerns over a possible recession, it’s not surprising that Americans are thinking about how to improve their financial wellness.

Scott Thoma, Principal, Client Needs Research, Edward Jones , joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share advice on how people can build an emergency savings fund and improve their financial wellness.

