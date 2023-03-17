Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Documents show MPD lieutenant retired day before termination hearing over Tyre Nichols’ death

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly-released decertification request lays out the involvement of a now-retired Memphis police lieutenant in the traffic stop made on the night Tyre Nichols was beaten.

Lt. Dewayne Smith filed for retirement on March 1 after 25 years on the force.

He was able to retire in lieu of termination. Memphis police say Smith violated policies of neglect of duty, unauthorized public statements and compliance with regulations. Those administrative charges were filed on February 22, and Smith was due for a hearing on March 2.

Smith did not appear at the hearing due to his retirement a day prior.

Smith was on scene on January 7 before Nichols was taken to the hospital. His actions once at the scene were captured via body cameras.

MPD’s investigation notes that Smith arrived to the scene and observed Nichols with “obvious injuries to the area around the subject’s face and mouth” but did not provide aid not call for it.

The documents state Smith witnessed Nichols say “I can’t breathe,” before he slumped over, but did not direct an officer to remove the cuffs or for emergency medical personnel to provide care.

It was noted that Smith said “You done took something, mane,” suggesting that the injuries were due to intoxicants.

The investigation also determined Smith walked away from the crime scene before the ambulance had arrived.

Smith allegedly spoke to Nichols’ family and told them he was in custody for DUI, despite not having enough information from the scene to support those charges.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customer leave without paying, pepper spray waitress
Customer leaves without paying, pepper sprays waitress
(Left to right) 22-year-old Alicia Jackson, 23-year-old Bralin Jackson, 27-year-old Devin...
4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest
Raleigh-Durham International Airport
New airline announced its non-stop service to MEM
This is the sign outside a FedEx office in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene...
FedEx releases earning report
The scene on Shelby Drive
MPD: 2 vehicles crash in Oakhaven after shoot-out, 2 detained

Latest News

Van Turner (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Van Turner second mayoral candidate to file suit against election commission over residency requirement
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Financial expert shares tips to build emergency savings
Crash
Man dead after car crash on north Houston Levee Rd.
Ben Crump to discuss updates on Gershun Freeman’s in-custody death
Attorney hosts press conference with families of Tyre Nichols, Gershun Freeman