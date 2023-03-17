Documents show MPD lieutenant retired day before termination hearing over Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly-released decertification request lays out the involvement of a now-retired Memphis police lieutenant in the traffic stop made on the night Tyre Nichols was beaten.

Lt. Dewayne Smith filed for retirement on March 1 after 25 years on the force.

He was able to retire in lieu of termination. Memphis police say Smith violated policies of neglect of duty, unauthorized public statements and compliance with regulations. Those administrative charges were filed on February 22, and Smith was due for a hearing on March 2.

Smith did not appear at the hearing due to his retirement a day prior.

Smith was on scene on January 7 before Nichols was taken to the hospital. His actions once at the scene were captured via body cameras.

MPD’s investigation notes that Smith arrived to the scene and observed Nichols with “obvious injuries to the area around the subject’s face and mouth” but did not provide aid not call for it.

The documents state Smith witnessed Nichols say “I can’t breathe,” before he slumped over, but did not direct an officer to remove the cuffs or for emergency medical personnel to provide care.

It was noted that Smith said “You done took something, mane,” suggesting that the injuries were due to intoxicants.

The investigation also determined Smith walked away from the crime scene before the ambulance had arrived.

Smith allegedly spoke to Nichols’ family and told them he was in custody for DUI, despite not having enough information from the scene to support those charges.

