Common risk factor linked to heart disease often goes unscreened

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One in five people worldwide have inherited high lipoprotein(a) and most don’t know it.

Because high Lp(a) isn’t screened for, often the first sign of this condition can be a heart attack or stroke.

Katherine Wilemon, founder and CEO of the Family Heart Foundation and Dr. Seth Baum, chief scientific officer of Flourish Research, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share more about what it means to have elevated Lp(a).

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

