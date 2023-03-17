Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 23 February

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Re-Imagining Safety: From Police & Prisons To Abolition & Restoration, pt. 1

An end to police brutality and corruption? Why Memphians are engaging in conversations to strengthen community relationships.

Joshua Adams | Organizer for Decarcerate Memphis

Uncovering 150 Years Of History, pt. 1

Learning through seeing. Meet a writer whose book has a unique way of teaching kids history.

Dr. Sonya Johnson | Co-Author of “The Ride of Pride”

Yvonne Johnson | Author of Manifested Dreams & Co-Author of “The Ride of Pride”

Uncovering 150 Years Of History, pt. 2

One family’s story uncovers years of history to help teach children about their futures.

Dr. Sonya Johnson | Co-Author of “The Ride of Pride”

Yvonne Johnson | Author of Manifested Dreams & Co-Author of “The Ride of Pride”

Enriching Lives Through Art & Tradition

Experience the origins of stepping with Step Afrika! making its way to Memphis.

C. Brian Williams | Founder & Exeuctive Director of Step Afrika!

Re-Imagining Safety: From Police & Prisons To Abolition & Restoration, pt. 2

Standing up against injustice with solution for a better future! A filmmaker shares his path to reimagining safety!

Matthew Solomon | Filmmaker & Director of “Re-Imagining Safety: From Police & Prisons To Abolition & Restoration”

Comprehensive Care For Those Living With Sickle Cell

Rana Cooper | Nurse Practitioner for Methodist Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center

Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Stories Of Silly Antics Inspiring Confidence In Kids

A silly avocado goes on a fruitful journey that’s teaching kids to be confidence & to accept themselves.

C.J. Zachary | Author & Dyslexia Interventionist, “The Awkward Avocado” & “The Awkward Avocado and the Interrupting Raptor

Zac Zachary | Illustrator & Art Teacher, “The Awkward Avocado” & “The Awkward Avocado and the Interrupting Raptor

