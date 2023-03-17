Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Airbnb to offer stay at pub featured in ‘Ted Lasso’

Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host of the Airbnb listing.
Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host of the Airbnb listing.(Airbnb/Henry Woide)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Ted Lasso” fans can now spend the night at AFC Richmond’s favorite pub.

The Crown and Anchor is going on Airbnb for three nights in October to celebrate season three that just dropped on Apple TV+.

Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host.

You and up to three of your mates can have a pint, play darts and even try some of Ted’s famous biscuits with tea, or as Ted calls it “garbage water.”

The listing goes live on Airbnb on March 21 and will be available for stays Oct. 23-25 for about $136 a night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customer leave without paying, pepper spray waitress
Customer leaves without paying, pepper sprays waitress
(Left to right) 22-year-old Alicia Jackson, 23-year-old Bralin Jackson, 27-year-old Devin...
4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest
Raleigh-Durham International Airport
New airline announced its non-stop service to MEM
This is the sign outside a FedEx office in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene...
FedEx releases earning report
1 person killed at gas station in North Shelby County
SCSO investigates shooting at gas station on Northaven Dr.

Latest News

Ja'Forrest Hendrix & Zadrienne Purviance
Two women arrested after posting sex ad and then robbing victim
FILE - From the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s, few drummers were more in demand than Jim Gordon, a...
Jim Gordon, rock ‘n’ roll drummer who killed mother, dies
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty in tax case
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes