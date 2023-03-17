Advertise with Us
2 people shot on I-240 near Mt. Moriah

By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting on I-240 on Friday.

Officers found a woman and a man shot near the Mount Moriah exit around 2:40 a.m.

They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers are active on the scene, so there is traffic in this area.

All eastbound lanes and the left shoulder are blocked.

We are working to gather more information.

