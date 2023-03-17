2 people shot on I-240 near Mt. Moriah

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting on I-240 on Friday.

Officers found a woman and a man shot near the Mount Moriah exit around 2:40 a.m.

They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers are active on the scene, so there is traffic in this area.

All eastbound lanes and the left shoulder are blocked.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.