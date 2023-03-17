Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

15-year-old dies after shooting near Speed Street

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department confirms the death of a 15-year-old male who was shot near Speed Street and Keel Avenue on March 15.

The MPD now confirms that the male victim, 15, has died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customer leave without paying, pepper spray waitress
Customer leaves without paying, pepper sprays waitress
(Left to right) 22-year-old Alicia Jackson, 23-year-old Bralin Jackson, 27-year-old Devin...
4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest
Raleigh-Durham International Airport
New airline announced its non-stop service to MEM
Ja'Forrest Hendrix & Zadrienne Purviance
Two women arrested for posting sex ad and then robbing victim
This is the sign outside a FedEx office in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene...
FedEx releases earning report

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks reacts during the first half of the team's NBA...
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks fined $35k for shoving cameraman
Van Turner (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Van Turner second mayoral candidate to file suit against election commission over residency requirement
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Financial expert shares tips to build emergency savings
Crash
Man dead after car crash on north Houston Levee Rd.