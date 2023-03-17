15-year-old dies after shooting near Speed Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department confirms the death of a 15-year-old male who was shot near Speed Street and Keel Avenue on March 15.

The MPD now confirms that the male victim, 15, has died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

