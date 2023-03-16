Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’

Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $225,000.(Texarkana Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (Gray News) – A 13-year-old Texas girl is now safe, thanks to Whataburger employees who felt that something was off about seeing the girl with a much older man, according to police.

The Texarkana Police Department said workers at the Whataburger called 911 on Tuesday to report a young girl eating with an older man in a situation that “didn’t seem right.”

Police said the employees’ instincts were “spot on.”

Responding officers found that the 79-year-old man, identified as Michael Clark, had offered the girl money in exchange for sexual favors. Clark had picked up the girl in his truck as she walked down the street just before they went to Whataburger, police said.

The girl told police that Clark had inappropriately touched her during a previous encounter a few weeks ago.

Police said after interviewing everyone involved, Clark was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $225,000.

No further immediate information was made available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, was diagnosed with a brain abnormality...
College student suffers brain bleed on spring break in Mexico
Raleigh-Durham International Airport
New airline announced its non-stop service to MEM
A man and woman seen abandoning a dog at Bartlett's dog park.
2 people left dog at Bartlett Dog Park
Perry Hughes, 38
MPD: Man’s body found in trash can inside roommate’s bedroom after being shot, killed over $10

Latest News

Car thefts run rampant, MPD warns public
MPD Warning Drivers to Be Extra-Cautious at Gas Stations to Avoid Car Thefts
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died
​New Gen 901 gets some practice in
Memphis Jookin Tour wraps up, bringing the dance nationwide
MPD: 2 vehicles crash in Oakhaven after shoot out, 3 detained
MPD: 2 vehicles crash in Oakhaven after shooting at each other, 2 detained
Lanes will be closed for bridge inspection
Bridge inspection to close lanes on I-40