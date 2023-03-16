Rain tonight will be followed by an unseasonably cold weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sky will be cloudy through evening with rain moving in from the west. Temperatures will hold in the low to mid 60s. Winds will remain south at 10-20 with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Rain with a few storms will continue as a cold front moves through the Mid-South. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s after sunrise.

FRIDAY: Showers will end early in the morning and temperatures will hold in the low 50s or even drop into the 40s in some areas with lingering clouds. Lows will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s Friday night.

CHILLY WEEKEND AHEAD: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures only in the upper 40s to near 50 and overnight lows falling into the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain chilly and dry Monday with highs in the 50s. Dry weather will continue through Wednesday with highs rising into the 60s. Clouds will increase with highs in the 70s by Thursday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

