Pedestrian injured after crash on Democrat Rd.

Pedestrian injured after crash on Democrat Rd.(Source: MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a crash on Democrat Road.

The call came in around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

A pedestrian was hit and taken to the hospital, says Memphis Fire Department dispatch.

Also, the scene is causing traffic for FedEx workers.

We are working to gather more information.

