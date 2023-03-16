MPD Warning Drivers to Be Extra-Cautious at Gas Stations to Avoid Car Thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of cars have been stolen this year in the Bluff City, staying alert can help you stay safe especially while at a gas station.

”Oh yeah especially when you’re always in a hurry and running in and running out without maybe making sure I lock my doors, stuff like that and I just make sure I do now,” said Memphis driver Jamie Robertson.

In addition to locking your doors, Wednesday Memphis Police said drivers should always turn off your vehicle, Keep your keys, wallet and phone with you and be aware of your surroundings.

Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk, Heidi Kuhn, says she learned that lesson the hard way.

She left her purse in the passenger seat Sunday afternoon at a gas station near Shelby Farms.

“Before I knew it, I turned a little bit, looked down, and there was a man with a mask getting into my car,” said Kuhn.

Kuhn also left her cellphone inside her purse, and police were able to track down her vehicle by tracking the device.

On average about 1,000 cars are being stolen a month in Memphis.

One of those accused car thieves, Christopher Clark was found sound asleep inside a Ford F-150. Police say he stole the truck from an apartment complex last Tuesday.

The victim placed an Apple Air tag in his truck, that was used to track it down.

A single Apple Air Tag costs about 30 dollars.

