Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

MPD Warning Drivers to Be Extra-Cautious at Gas Stations to Avoid Car Thefts

By Kelli Cook
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of cars have been stolen this year in the Bluff City, staying alert can help you stay safe especially while at a gas station.

”Oh yeah especially when you’re always in a hurry and running in and running out without maybe making sure I lock my doors, stuff like that and I just make sure I do now,” said Memphis driver Jamie Robertson.

In addition to locking your doors, Wednesday Memphis Police said drivers should always turn off your vehicle, Keep your keys, wallet and phone with you and be aware of your surroundings.

Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk, Heidi Kuhn, says she learned that lesson the hard way.

She left her purse in the passenger seat Sunday afternoon at a gas station near Shelby Farms.

“Before I knew it, I turned a little bit, looked down, and there was a man with a mask getting into my car,” said Kuhn.

Kuhn also left her cellphone inside her purse, and police were able to track down her vehicle by tracking the device.

On average about 1,000 cars are being stolen a month in Memphis.

One of those accused car thieves, Christopher Clark was found sound asleep inside a Ford F-150.  Police say he stole the truck from an apartment complex last Tuesday.

The victim placed an Apple Air tag in his truck, that was used to track it down.

A single Apple Air Tag costs about 30 dollars.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, was diagnosed with a brain abnormality...
College student suffers brain bleed on spring break in Mexico
Raleigh-Durham International Airport
New airline announced its non-stop service to MEM
A man and woman seen abandoning a dog at Bartlett's dog park.
2 people left dog at Bartlett Dog Park
Perry Hughes, 38
MPD: Man’s body found in trash can inside roommate’s bedroom after being shot, killed over $10

Latest News

​New Gen 901 gets some practice in
Memphis Jookin Tour wraps up, bringing the dance nationwide
MPD: 2 vehicles crash in Oakhaven after shoot out, 3 detained
MPD: 2 vehicles crash in Oakhaven after shooting at each other, 2 detained
Lanes will be closed for bridge inspection
Bridge inspection to close lanes on I-40
The scene on Shelby Drive
MPD: 2 vehicles crash in Oakhaven after shoot-out, 3 detained