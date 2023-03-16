MPD investigates domestic homicide that left a woman dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a domestic fight that left one woman severely and later pronounced dead.

MPD officers responded to a domestic disturbance late Wednesday night. When the officers arrived on the scene they found a female, 55, who was suffering from severe head trauma.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

