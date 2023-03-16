MPD: 2 vehicles crash in Oakhaven after shoot-out, 3 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after they say people in two cars were shooting at each other at a busy intersection before crashing Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to shots fired in the area of Shelby Drive and Swinnea Road at 2 p.m. Police say no one was struck by the gunfire, but one man was transported from the scene to St. Francis hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say there are reports of property damage.

Police say eastbound and westbound lanes will be shut down on Shelby Drive between Boeingshire Drive and Swinnea Road. Police say they will remain closed for an unspecified time, and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Witnesses tell Action News 5 the shooting started on Airways Boulevard and Shelby Drive.

They say the suspects, who appeared to be teenagers, were hanging out of the windows of a Range Rover and black sedan and shot at each other with automatic rifles all the way to Swinnea Road.

Witnesses say they were ducking and hiding trying to find cover from flying bullets.

Some say they saw four suspects get out of one of the cars and flee.

Police say three people are detained at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Video from a witness shows one person being detained at the scene on Shelby Drive.

