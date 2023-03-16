Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic: What you need to know about the NCAA Tournament First Round matchup
The No. 8 seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:20 PM. The contest airs on TNT.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-1.5)
|152.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Memphis (-2)
|153
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Memphis (-2.5)
|150.5
|-145
|+125
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Memphis is 16-15-2 ATS this season.
- The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 33 times this season.
- Florida Atlantic has won 21 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.
- In the Owls' 32 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Memphis Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Memphis is 25th-best in the country. It is way higher than that, 17th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Tigers were +12000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +8000, which is the 63rd-biggest change in the country.
- With odds of +8000, Memphis has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.