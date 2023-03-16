Memphis Rebounders cheer on Tigers before first NCAA Tournament game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are currently in Columbus, Ohio, getting ready to take their shot at the NCAA Championship.

Back at home, there’s a group making sure the Tigers feel the Memphis love wherever they go.

The Memphis Rebounders are known as the men’s basketball team’s Super Fans!

For over 60 years, the club has been committed to fundraising for the team, but they’ve also kept the fan community connected, wherever the Tigers may play.

The Rebounders keep a social media presence and also bring Memphis pride on the road, traveling to every away game.

Thursday, they are preparing to cheer on the team for Friday’s big game.

“The game Friday night is so important, not just because it’s the tournament, but because it’s just another step in the journey that Coach Hardaway is taking,” said Sandy Adams, vice president of Memphis Rebounders. “He’s such a staple of this community. We’re so proud of everything that he’s accomplished, and we want him to succeed. We want the players to succeed.”

The only requirement for membership is a love for Tigers basketball!

