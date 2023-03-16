Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Memphis Jookin Tour wraps up, bringing the dance nationwide

​New Gen 901 gets some practice in
​New Gen 901 gets some practice in(Action News 5)
By Taylor Tucker
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A show presenting Memphis Jookin to the world wrapped up this month.

The Memphis Jookin Tour powered by Nike showcased the freestyle-based street dance involving intricate footwork to a mainstream audience across the world.

Now, one of those dancers is back in the Mid-South hoping to inspire local youth.

“This is what I’ve been trying to do since I was a kid,” Memphis Dance Artist Larray Curry said.  “This is what I wanted to do for my career.”

Larray Curry is fresh off tour from the Memphis Jookin tour powered by Nike.

A production that featured Memphis dance icon Lil Buck alongside a cast of Memphis’ leading Jookin’ dancers.

“Basically, toured around literally I would say the whole United States,” Curry said. “From East to West Coast. Basically, performing every night, showing the world how street dance is a fine art as well. Just as ballet, contemporary and jazz is.”

The tour wrapped up March 10 in Long Beach California, but Jookin never ends in Memphis.

Curry teaches fundamental Memphis Jookin steps to his Memphis dance group New Gen 901, a group of eight students working on their skills as dancers.

New Gen 901 is in its second year. The group meets three times a week, performing in music videos, events, and live performances. However, the mission behind the dance group has a much larger purpose.

“Meeting up, you got these kids who could be doing anything else negative or something positive to where they can have a life for themselves,” Curry said.

Larray says dance gave him an outlet and gave him exposure around the world. He hopes he can provide that same outlet to kids right here in the Mid-South.

Open enrollment auditions for New Gen 901 is on March 26. All will be accepted regardless of level of skill.

For more information on how to apply, send an email to teamnewgen901@gmail.com.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, was diagnosed with a brain abnormality...
College student suffers brain bleed on spring break in Mexico
Raleigh-Durham International Airport
New airline announced its non-stop service to MEM
A man and woman seen abandoning a dog at Bartlett's dog park.
2 people left dog at Bartlett Dog Park
Perry Hughes, 38
MPD: Man’s body found in trash can inside roommate’s bedroom after being shot, killed over $10

Latest News

Car thefts run rampant, MPD warns public
MPD Warning Drivers to Be Extra-Cautious at Gas Stations to Avoid Car Thefts
MPD: 2 vehicles crash in Oakhaven after shoot out, 3 detained
MPD: 2 vehicles crash in Oakhaven after shooting at each other, 2 detained
Lanes will be closed for bridge inspection
Bridge inspection to close lanes on I-40
The scene on Shelby Drive
MPD: 2 vehicles crash in Oakhaven after shoot-out, 3 detained