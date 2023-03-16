Memphis Jookin Tour wraps up, bringing the dance nationwide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A show presenting Memphis Jookin to the world wrapped up this month.

The Memphis Jookin Tour powered by Nike showcased the freestyle-based street dance involving intricate footwork to a mainstream audience across the world.

Now, one of those dancers is back in the Mid-South hoping to inspire local youth.

“This is what I’ve been trying to do since I was a kid,” Memphis Dance Artist Larray Curry said. “This is what I wanted to do for my career.”

Larray Curry is fresh off tour from the Memphis Jookin tour powered by Nike.

A production that featured Memphis dance icon Lil Buck alongside a cast of Memphis’ leading Jookin’ dancers.

“Basically, toured around literally I would say the whole United States,” Curry said. “From East to West Coast. Basically, performing every night, showing the world how street dance is a fine art as well. Just as ballet, contemporary and jazz is.”

The tour wrapped up March 10 in Long Beach California, but Jookin never ends in Memphis.

Curry teaches fundamental Memphis Jookin steps to his Memphis dance group New Gen 901, a group of eight students working on their skills as dancers.

New Gen 901 is in its second year. The group meets three times a week, performing in music videos, events, and live performances. However, the mission behind the dance group has a much larger purpose.

“Meeting up, you got these kids who could be doing anything else negative or something positive to where they can have a life for themselves,” Curry said.

Larray says dance gave him an outlet and gave him exposure around the world. He hopes he can provide that same outlet to kids right here in the Mid-South.

Open enrollment auditions for New Gen 901 is on March 26. All will be accepted regardless of level of skill.

For more information on how to apply, send an email to teamnewgen901@gmail.com.

