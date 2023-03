March issue of Memphis Magazine features artist Jeanne Seagle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The March issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson talks with Memphis Magazine’s Arts Editor Abigail Morici about her feature on Jeanne Seagle about her journey from commercial literature to her first solo exhibition at the Dixon.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

