Man wakes up to find burglar in bedroom, says MPD

Man wakes up to find burglar in bedroom
Man wakes up to find burglar in bedroom(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim woke up in his bedroom to find a stranger rummaging through his belongings, says Memphis Police Department.

The burglary occurred on March 14 at 10:13 p.m. on Watkins Street.

Demondo Hines is charged with aggravated burglary and evading arrest.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police he was asleep before Hines woke him. Hines allegedly woke the victim from rummaging through his drawers.

The victim and his friend jumped out the window and called 911.

Officers found Hines in the backyard upon arrival. He ran away but officers later caught the suspect near Riney Street.

According to MPD, officers located several empty shoe boxes in the backyard and a large black duffle bag with the victim’s belongings that was removed from the home.

