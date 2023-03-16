Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Man accused of stealing $11K in tools from several Lowe’s stores as part of retail theft ring

Police say Adam Gilliland, 35, was arrested for being a part of a retail theft ring in Las Vegas.
Police say Adam Gilliland, 35, was arrested for being a part of a retail theft ring in Las Vegas.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas say a man is facing charges for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of tools from home improvement stores.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports Adam Gilliland, 35, stole tools and equipment from different Lowe’s locations over the course of many weeks while being part of a retail theft ring.

According to KVVU, Gilliland stole tools in the value of $11,000 that included power equipment and welders from December 2022 until February of this year.

An employee confronted Gilliland during one of the thefts, but he threatened the worker and reached into his pocket as if to grab a weapon, police said.

The 35-year-old is also facing charges of stealing from a plumbing business. He allegedly stole about $7,250 worth of items when working for the business by purchasing tools and requesting the invoice be sent to the store.

Authorities said Gilliland ended up being fired by the company for not showing up for his scheduled shift.

Gilliland has a court date scheduled for March 28. He is currently being held without bail, records show.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, was diagnosed with a brain abnormality...
College student suffers brain bleed on spring break in Mexico
Raleigh-Durham International Airport
New airline announced its non-stop service to MEM
A man and woman seen abandoning a dog at Bartlett's dog park.
2 people left dog at Bartlett Dog Park
Perry Hughes, 38
MPD: Man’s body found in trash can inside roommate’s bedroom after being shot, killed over $10

Latest News

MPD: 2 vehicles crash in Oakhaven after shoot-out, 3 detained
MPD: 2 vehicles crash in Oakhaven after shoot-out, 3 detained
4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest
4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest
Memphis Rebounders cheer on Tigers before first NCAA Tournament game
Memphis Rebounders cheer on Tigers before first NCAA Tournament game
FedEx releases earning report
FedEx releases earning report
A Hamilton County park ranger rescued eight guinea pigs in a forest on Wednesday.
‘Saved their lives’: Ranger rescues guinea pig family found abandoned in park