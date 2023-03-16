First Alert to another round of sub-freezing temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our last weekend of Winter will be a cold one.

A cold front will move through the region late Thursday into early Friday, bringing widespread rain and another round of frigid temperatures.

A cold and dry airmass originating from northern Alberta will build in to the region Friday.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected Saturday through Monday mornings.

The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WATCH for Saturday morning, and will likely add counties and continue such advisories through Monday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 are possible.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING (WMC)

Spring officially begins Monday, March 20 at 4:24 PM CT.

The average high temperature in Memphis for March 20 is 66 degrees.

The forecast high Monday will be well below-average with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

In the extended forecast, we’ll most likely stay cool and dry through midweek.

Average Temperature vs the Forecast for March 20 (WMC)

