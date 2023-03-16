Dyersburg kidnapping suspect arrested after allegedly locking girlfriend in closet for 2 months

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg police have apprehended 30-year-old Brenton Bell after police say he held his girlfriend captive inside a vacant house, locked inside a closet, for two months.

Officers were called to Schaffer Street Saturday afternoon after the victim approached a man working in the area saying that she had been kidnapped weeks earlier and had just escaped.

Responding officers said the woman weighed less than 100 pounds and had cuts on her face.

She said she was forced to stay in a locked closet for two months and was only allowed out for one hour each day. She was given limited food and no bathroom to use.

Dyersburg police say 30-year-old Brenton Bell held a woman captive for weeks inside a locked closet of this vacant home on Ayers Street. (Action News 5)

Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Bell was arrested on Moss Street without incident, police say.

Bell is charged with aggravated kidnapping and is pending Dyersburg City Court action.

The victim was treated and released from West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg.

Police contacted a WRAP Advocate to provide additional domestic violence services for her.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.