Dry and mild ahead of a cold that moves in later today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A breezy, south wind is driving warm air and Gulf moisture into the Mid-South ahead of a cold front that moves in later today, bringing rain and another round of sub-freezing low temperatures over the weekend into next week.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain developing late in the day and evening along with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and few thunderstorms, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Early morning showers then gradually clearing with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows falling into the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and windy with highs near 50 and lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.