Customer leave without paying, pepper sprays waitress

By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to an assault at a restaurant on Sunday.

A customer left the Red Hook Seafood and Bar without paying, said officers. A waitress attempted to get a picture of the suspect’s vehicle as she was leaving.

When the suspect saw the waitress taking pictures, she got out of the car, returned to the restaurant, and pepper sprayed the waitress in the face, said police.

The suspect drove a dark blue SUV with drive-out tags.

If you have any information about this crime, call 528-CASH.

