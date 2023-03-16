Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Covington man accused of falsely reporting a stabbing, police say

Covington man falsely reports stabbing
Covington man falsely reports stabbing(Covington Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department reports that a stabbing that occurred earlier this month was falsely reported.

On March 2 around 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting in a market parking lot near Highway 51.

When the officers arrived, they were informed by a market clerk that the victim, Diaquan Williams, 29, was walking southbound on Highway 51 on foot.

Once officers caught up with Williams, they questioned him on the stabbing. Williams informed the police that two male victims tried to rob him as he was walking home from work.

Williams provided descriptions of the men, describing one suspect as a young, skinny male, and the other as an older, heavy-set male.

He also informed the police that one of the suspects stabbed him while attempting to retrieve his things.

Detectives and EMS later arrived on the scene and offered to transport Williams to the hospital.

Both the officers and the detectives insisted that the market provide surveillance footage of the stabbing.

The market complied and provided them with footage of the parking lot during the alleged stabbing.

Upon reviewing the footage, the officers found no evidence of any stabbing or robbery as Williams had described.

Instead, there was footage of Williams simply going into the market and leaving on foot.

Due to his inconsistencies and false narrative, the detectives have issued an
arrest warrant for filing a false report.

The officers were also thankful to the witnesses for being so cooperative. “This is a great example of how when witnesses are cooperative with detectives the facts can be revealed in cases. I appreciate these witnesses stepping up and doing the right thing for the right reasons,” Chief Donna Turner stated. “I appreciate the CPD officers and detectives who worked tirelessly to “get it right” unveiling the false allegations against these men.”

If anyone comes in contact with Williams or has any additional information on this incident, please contact the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261. Tips can be sent through Facebook messenger Covington Police Department or the City of Covington website.

