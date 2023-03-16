Advertise with Us
Colorectal surgeon talks colon cancer screening guidelines

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Colon Cancer Awareness Month and a Memphis colorectal surgeon is sharing the importance of screening.

Dr. Moriah Wright with Saint Francis Medical Partners joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the various ways to get screened and the screening guidelines.

