Bridge inspection to close lanes on I-40

Lanes will be closed for bridge inspection
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Tennessee Department of Transportation bridge inspection crews will be closing I-40 east and westbound at I-240 Midtown.

Bridge closing due to inspection
Bridge closing due to inspection(TDOT)

On Sunday, March 19, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

· I-40 east will be detoured onto I-240 south.

· I-40 westbound traffic will be shifted onto I-240 south just north of Jackson Avenue where the ramp to I-240 south begins.

This inspection is also contingent on there being moderate weather.

