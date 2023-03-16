Bridge inspection to close lanes on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Tennessee Department of Transportation bridge inspection crews will be closing I-40 east and westbound at I-240 Midtown.

Bridge closing due to inspection (TDOT)

On Sunday, March 19, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

· I-40 east will be detoured onto I-240 south.

· I-40 westbound traffic will be shifted onto I-240 south just north of Jackson Avenue where the ramp to I-240 south begins.

This inspection is also contingent on there being moderate weather.

