Bridge inspection to close lanes on I-40
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Tennessee Department of Transportation bridge inspection crews will be closing I-40 east and westbound at I-240 Midtown.
On Sunday, March 19, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
· I-40 east will be detoured onto I-240 south.
· I-40 westbound traffic will be shifted onto I-240 south just north of Jackson Avenue where the ramp to I-240 south begins.
This inspection is also contingent on there being moderate weather.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.