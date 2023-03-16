Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest

Vigil held in West Memphis for missing teen found dead
Vigil held in West Memphis for missing teen found dead(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YALOBUSHA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Four people are charged with murder after an 18-year-old from West Memphis was found dead in Holly Springs National Forest.

Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department announced 22-year-old Alicia Jackson, 23-year-old Brandon Jackson, 23-year-old Bralin Jackson and 27-year-old Devin Smith were taken into custody for the death of Fredarrious Wilson.

Wilson, a high school senior, was found in a remote area of Holly Springs National Forest between Coffeeville and Oakland on March 8, three days after he was reported missing.

Deputies say Wilson was shot multiple times, and that he knew at least one of the suspects.

All four are charged with first-degree murder and were given a bond of $1 million each.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, was diagnosed with a brain abnormality...
College student suffers brain bleed on spring break in Mexico
A man and woman seen abandoning a dog at Bartlett's dog park.
2 people left dog at Bartlett Dog Park
Raleigh-Durham International Airport
New airline announced its non-stop service to MEM
Perry Hughes, 38
MPD: Man’s body found in trash can inside roommate’s bedroom after being shot, killed over $10

Latest News

Man wakes up to find burglar in bedroom
Man wakes up to find burglar in bedroom, says MPD
LGBTQ rally
LGBTQ to rally after newly instated state law
Pedestrian killed after crash on Democrat Rd.
Pedestrian killed after crash on Democrat Rd.
1 person killed at gas station in North Shelby County
SCSO investigates shooting at gas station on Northaven Dr.